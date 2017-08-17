Jack Stobbs: Sheffield Wednesday loan winger to Port Vale

Michael Brown's Port Vale have not won at home since 1 April

Port Vale have signed Jack Stobbs from Championship side Sheffield Wednesday on loan for the rest of the season.

His arrival takes the League Two side's total of summer signings to 15.

Winger Stobbs, 20, the Owls' Under-23 captain, made his first-team debut aged 17 in April 2014 after signing his first professional contract, but he has since made only one further appearance.

Relegated Vale began the season with a 3-1 win at Crawley, but lost 3-2 at home to Wycombe on Saturday.

Summer business in Burslem

Goalkeepers: Rob Lainton (Bury), Sam Hornby (Burton Albion)

Defenders: Joe Davis (Fleetwood), Graham Kelly (Sheffield United), Antony Kay (Bury), Gavin Gunning (Grimsby Town), Tyler Denton (Leeds United, loan)

Midfielders: Michael Tonge, Ben Whitfield (Bournemouth, loan)

Wingers: Cristian Montano (Bristol Rovers), Marcus Harness (Burton Albion), Jack Stobbs (Sheffield Wednesday, loan)

Strikers: Tom Pope (Bury), Tyrone Barnett (AFC Wimbledon), Rekeil Pyke (Huddersfield Town)

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.