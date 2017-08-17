Jonathan Franks: Hartlepool United re-sign winger after Ross County exit

From the section

Jonathan Franks (right) helped Ross County beat Celtic on their way to winning the Scottish League Cup in 2015-16

Hartlepool United have re-signed winger Jonathan Franks on undisclosed terms following a successful trial spell at Victoria Park.

Franks, 27, left Ross County at the end of last season after two years, where he scored three goals in 56 games and won the Scottish League Cup.

He previously made 143 appearances for Pools and scored 16 goals after he left Middlesbrough in May 2012.

Pools are awaiting international clearance for the player.

