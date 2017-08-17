Abel Hernandez: Hull City striker out for six months with Achilles rupture

Abel Hernandez
Abel Hernandez scored a hat-trick in Saturday's 4-1 win against Burton

Hull City will be without Abel Hernandez for up to six months after the striker ruptured his Achilles in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat by Wolves.

Uruguay international Hernandez, who had scored three goals in as many games for the Tigers this season, requires surgery to repair the ligament damage.

The 27-year-old was Hull's £10m record signing when he joined in 2014.

"Abel is one of the best forwards in the Championship," boss Leonid Slutsky told the club website.

"It is also a big blow for Abel himself because he had made a very good start to the season and was playing very well for the team."

Slutsky had made a bid for Cardiff striker Kenneth Zohore to fill the void, but the offer was rejected by their Championship rivals.

