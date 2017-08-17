Chuks Aneke: MK Dons attacker signs new two-year contract

Chuks Aneke was limited to 12 starts for MK Dons last season by injury

Chuks Aneke has signed a new two-year contract with League One club MK Dons.

Aneke, 24, scored four goals in 18 appearances last season after joining on an initial one-year deal following a spell at Belgian side Zulte Waregem.

The former England Under-19 began his career at Arsenal, spending time on loan at Stevenage, Preston and Crewe.

"It's a great bit of business for the club but also for Chuks as it gives him stability, which will allow him to focus," manager Robbie Neilson said.

Aneke is nearing a return to first-team action having trained for the first time in five months after undergoing rehab on a hamstring injury.