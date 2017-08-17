Craig Mackail-Smith: Wycombe Wanderers sign striker on one-year contract

Craig Mackail-Smith scored one goal in seven appearances for Scotland between 2011 and 2012

Wycombe Wanderers have signed striker Craig Mackail-Smith on a one-year deal following his release by Luton Town.

Mackail-Smith, 33, was let go after scoring five goals in 18 appearances on loan at Peterborough last season.

The striker has scored 171 career goals during a career spent with Dagenham, Peterborough, Brighton and Luton.

"Craig could be the final piece in the jigsaw for us and I'm over the moon to bring him here," Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth told the club website.

"He's got talent and a pedigree which are above this level and I've no doubt he will strengthen the options we have in our frontline."

Mackail-Smith is Wycombe's fourth summer signing after Adam El-Abd, Nathan Tyson and Jack Williams and could make his debut against Notts County in League Two on Saturday.

