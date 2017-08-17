Cauley Woodrow: Bristol City sign Fulham striker on loan

Cauley Woodrow played for England in the Under-21 European Championships in June

Bristol City have signed England Under-21 international striker Cauley Woodrow on a season-long loan from fellow Championship club Fulham.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of 2016-17 on loan at Burton Albion and the Brewers wanted him to return, but they could not agree terms with Fulham.

The former Luton and Southend loanee scored five times for Burton last term, plus twice for his parent club.

He has made 17 appearances for various England youth international sides.

Bristol City are currently without Bosnia-Herzegovina striker Milan Djuric, who will be out for at least two months after having groin surgery on Tuesday.

Brewers 'always outbid' by Championship rivals

Burton boss Nigel Clough told his club's website on Thursday: "Cauley is going elsewhere, with a possible permanent at the end of the season so Fulham prefer him to go there.

"We understand that and we move on to the next targets.

"There were a couple of deals that Fulham put to us and a lot of clubs are putting in clauses where if you don't play a certain amount of games you pay a hefty fee at the end.

"That's always a problem for us, but if another club come in they will always outbid us in the Championship."

