Philippe Coutinho: Liverpool midfielder to miss Crystal Palace game with back injury
- From the section Football
Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is to miss Saturday's game against Crystal Palace with a back injury as speculation continues about his future.
Barcelona have indicated they are "close" to signing the 25-year-old.
He submitted a transfer request last week, days after the club rejected a 100m euros (£90m) bid from Barcelona.
"It's a very difficult situation, but we have nothing new to say. It's not always easy to say the 100% truth," said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.
Coutinho is out of the home Premier League match against Palace, having missed Saturday's season opener at Watford and the Champions League play-off first leg against Hoffenheim on Tuesday.
