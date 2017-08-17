Philippe Coutinho: Liverpool midfielder to miss Crystal Palace game with back injury

Philippe Coutinho joined Liverpool in 2013 from Inter Milan for £8.5m

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is to miss Saturday's game against Crystal Palace with a back injury as speculation continues about his future.

Barcelona have indicated they are "close" to signing the 25-year-old.

He submitted a transfer request last week, days after the club rejected a 100m euros (£90m) bid from Barcelona.

"It's a very difficult situation, but we have nothing new to say. It's not always easy to say the 100% truth," said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Coutinho is out of the home Premier League match against Palace, having missed Saturday's season opener at Watford and the Champions League play-off first leg against Hoffenheim on Tuesday.

