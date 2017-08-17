Isma Goncalves and Charles Dunne have weekend red cards overturned

Four red cards from the weekend have been appealed

Hearts have successfully appealed against the red card shown to Isma Goncalves at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

The striker was sent off for apparent retaliation following an incident with defender Kirk Broadfoot, who was also sent off.

Motherwell defender Charles Dunne has one of the two red cards he received inside a week overturned.

But 'Well failed in a bid to reverse the dismissal of Trevor Carson against St Johnstone.

The goalkeeper was one of three Motherwell players sent off in a 4-1 defeat at McDiarmid Park after handling outside his area.

Dunne's dismissal in Perth has been rescinded but his ordering off against Ross County in the League Cup stands.

Rangers await a verdict on Ryan Jack's red card against Hibs at Ibrox.

