Fifa awards: Harry Kane one of four Premier League players nominated

Kane was the Premier League's top scorer last season, with 29 goals

Harry Kane is one of four current Premier League players nominated for the Best Fifa Men's Player 2017 award.

The Tottenham striker joins Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez and Chelsea midfielders Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante on a shortlist of 24.

Last year's winner, Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, is nominated, as are Lionel Messi of Barcelona and Paris St-Germain's world record signing Neymar.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a Manchester United player last term, also makes the list.

The winners will be decided by a jury of club and international coaches, media representatives and fans.

Voting closes on 7 September and the winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on 23 October.

Fifa, football's world governing body, is running its awards for the second year since ending its association with France Football's Ballon d'Or in September 2016.

The French magazine continues to run its own awards.

Jose Mourinho (left) led his Manchester United team to sixth in the Premier League last season, while Pep Guardiola's Manchester City finished third

Four Premier League managers are in the running for the men's coach award.

Antonio Conte is nominated following Chelsea's Premier League title win in May.

He goes up against Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola of Manchester City and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

They face competition from La Liga and European title-winning Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique and Germany's national coach Joachim Low.

Manchester City defender Lucy Bronze and Arsenal forward Jodie Taylor are nominated for the women's player of the year award.

They are joined by last year's Fifa award-winner, Houston Dash midfielder Carli Lloyd, who had a short-term loan spell with City last season.

Also on the list are Barcelona forward Lieke Martens and Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema, both Women's Euro 2017 winners with the Netherlands.

Emma Hayes was appointed manager of Chelsea Ladies in June 2012

Chelsea Ladies manager Emma Hayes has been nominated for the women's coach award, after leading her side to the Women's Super League One Spring Series in June.

She goes up against six national team managers: Austria's Dominik Thalhammer, France coach Olivier Echouafni, Denmark manager Nils Nielsen, North Korea's Hwang Yong-bong, Nigeria's Florence Omagbemi and Netherlands boss Sarina Wiegman.

Also nominated are Barcelona boss Xavi Llorens, Lyon's Gerard Precheur and Wolfsburg coach Ralf Kellermann.

The Best Fifa Men's Player 2017:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund and Gabon)

Leonardo Bonucci (AC Milan and Italy)

Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus and Italy)

Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid and Spain)

Paulo Dybala (Juventus and Argentina)

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid and France)

Eden Hazard (Chelsea and Belgium)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (former Manchester United and Sweden)

Harry Kane (Tottenham and England)

Andres Iniesta (Barcelona and Spain)

N'Golo Kante (Chelsea and France)

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid and Germany)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich and Poland)

Marcelo (Real Madrid and Brazil)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona and Argentina)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid and Croatia)

Keylor Navas (Real Madrid and Costa Rica)

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich and Germany)

Neymar (Barcelona and Brazil)

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid and Spain)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid and Portugal)

Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal and Chile)

Luis Suarez (Barcelona and Uruguay)

Arturo Vidal (Bayern Munich and Chile)

The Best Fifa Men's Coach 2017:

Massimiliano Allegri (Juventus)

Carlo Ancelotti (Bayern Munich)

Antonio Conte (Chelsea)

Luis Enrique (Barcelona)

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Leonardo Jardim (Monaco)

Joachim Low (Germany)

Jose Mourinho (Manchester United)

Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham Hotspur)

Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid)

Tite (Brazil)

Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid)

The Best Fifa Women's Player 2017:

Lucy Bronze (Manchester City and England)

Deyna Castellanos (Santa Clarita Blue Heat and Venezuela)

Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg and Denmark)

Samantha Kerr (Sky Blue FC and Australia)

Carli Lloyd (Houston Dash and USA)

Dzsenifer Marozsan (Lyon and Germany)

Lieke Martens (Barcelona and Netherlands)

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal and Netherlands)

Wendie Renard (Lyon and France)

Jodie Taylor (Arsenal and England)

The Best Fifa Women's Coach 2017: