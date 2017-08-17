Challenge Cup draw: Dundee United meet Alloa in second round
Holders Dundee United will host Alloa in the second round of the Irn Bru Challenge Cup.
Falkirk have been drawn away to Sligo Rovers, with teams from the Republic of Ireland new to the tournament. Bray Wanderers visit Elgin City.
Livingston go to New Saints, with Dumbarton at home to Connah's Quay.
Linfield will travel to Albion Rovers if the League One side are not ejected for listing an ineligible player in the previous round.
Spartans, who lost to Rovers, are included as the teams await a Scottish Professional Football League investigation.
Inverness CT, like Falkirk, enter at this stage and have an away trip to Aberdeen Colts.
Ties to be played 2/3 September
Challenge Cup second round draw:
Sligo Rovers v Falkirk
Elgin City v Bray Wanderers
Crusaders v Motherwell Colts
Albion Rovers / Spartans v Linfield
New Saints v Livingston
Dumbarton v Connah's Quay
Dundee United v Alloa Athletic
Berwick Rangers v Queen of the South
St Mirren v Hearts Colts
Hamilton Colts v Cove Rangers
Peterhead v Annan Athletic
Aberdeen Colts v Inverness CT
Ayr United v Montrose
Stranraer v Partick Thistle Colts
Buckie Thistle v Dumbarton
Raith Rovers v Ross County Colts