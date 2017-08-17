Omar Bogle: Cardiff City poised to sign Wigan striker

Omar Bogle scored twice for Grimsby in the 2016 National League play-off final

Cardiff City are poised to sign striker Omar Bogle from Wigan Athletic.

Bogle, 24, left Grimsby for Wigan in January, but was transfer listed after boss Paul Cook said the player did not fit into his playing style.

Meanwhile Cardiff have rejected a £10m bid from Hull City for Danish under-21 striker Zohore, who scored 12 goals last season.

Manager Neil Warnock has said he is determined to keep Zohore in Cardiff, who are top of the Championship

Left back Joe Bennett is considering an offer from Fulham which triggered a release clause in his contract with the Welsh club.

Warnock, however, has said he would be happy for him to stay.

Bogle scored 19 goals for GRimsby in the first half of the 2016-17 season before joining Wigan.