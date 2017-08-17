Peter Coates: Stoke City chairman insists Potters 'spend plenty' on players

Stoke's season began in disappointment at Goodison Park with Wayne Rooney's headed winner for Everton

Stoke City chairman Peter Coates has not ruled out making further signings before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

Wednesday's arrival of striker Jese Rodriguez on a season's loan took their number of summer signings to six.

But Coates has told BBC Radio Stoke that there could still be more players coming in over the next two weeks.

He also responded to a perceived lack of ambition, by saying: "I can assure you that we spend plenty. Too much."

Coates added: "This idea that we won't spend money is for the birds. The media, managers, coaches and players know nothing about football finances. So you should start from that premise before you get the likes of Robbie Savage talking rubbish."

Having brought in two loan signings and two free transfers, Stoke have so far only paid money for one player - £7m for Dutch defender Bruno Martins Indi. Hull City teenager Josh Tymon will also cost a fee, while there are also loan fees and wages to be paid.

"These players become very expensive," added Coates. "The media urge them on, managers urge them on, and coaches urge them on but somebody has to pay the bill. We can pay big wages and big loan fees."

Shawcross to stay at Stoke 'for a long time'

Coates is not only hopeful of new signings, but also confident that there will be no further departures in the wake of Marko Arnautovic's £20m exit to West Ham.

Speculation has linked centre-back Ryan Shawcross with Burnley, where Potters team-mates Jon Walters and Phil Bardsley have already departed to this summer.

But Coates insisted: "Ryan is a big player for us and our captain. We see him staying at Stoke for a long time to come. He's an important player.

Ryan Shawcross first joined Stoke City on loan in August 2007 and signed from Manchester United in January 2008

"As for further signings, it depends whether opportunities arise that suit us.

"One or two situations we're still looking at and we'll have to see how they develop between now and the transfer window closing."

Coates has also made it clear that, after experiencing his 10th successive summer as a Premier League chairman, he is supporting a proposal to shorten the window.

"It's got more plusses than minuses," he said. "I think it will be a good thing and I expect the clubs will vote for it.

"We'll all just have to get everything done a bit quicker. The whole thing is a bit of a nightmare, so the shorter the period the better."

Footballers love the Cheshire belt

Coates also refutes the idea that Stoke might not be the most attractive place for Premier League footballers to live, in the same manner that Middlesbrough came in for similarly unfair criticism in the mid-1990s when they signed Italy striker Fabrizio Ravanelli and Brazilian pair Emerson and Juninho.

"We need all the help we can and Stoke's got plenty going for it," said Coates. "There are lots of nice places to live in around Staffordshire and Cheshire as well as Chester, while London is only an hour and a half away on the train.

The general beauty of the Staffordshire and Cheshire countryside makes the area around Stoke-on-Trent one of the most desirable areas to live in England

"A lot of players who play for the two Liverpool clubs and the two Manchester clubs live in what I call the Cheshire belt.

"It's a nice area to live in. And why wouldn't they? They've got plenty of money. It helps trying to get players from those clubs.

"A lot of our players live there too. I'm sure one reason Darren Fletcher chose Stoke City was that it was very convenient, being just down the road."

Stoke's summer transfers

In: Kurt Zouma (Chelsea, loan), Darren Fletcher (West Bromwich Albion, free), Josh Tymon (Hull City, undisclosed fee), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Schalke, free), Bruno Martins Indi (Porto, £7m), Jese Rodriguez (Paris St-Germain, loan).

Out: Marko Arnautovic (West Ham), Jon Walters (Burnley), Phil Bardsley (Burnley), Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa), Joselu (Newcastle United), Shay Given (released).