Rhyl footballer Carl Lamb banned for two years over drug offence

Carl Lamb is banned from all sport until December 2018

A Rhyl FC footballer has been banned from all sport for two years after failing a drugs test.

Carl Lamb was registered to Rhyl FC, who now play in the Cymru Alliance, when he tested positive for a banned substance on 10 December, 2016.

UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) said Lamb was found to have "benzoylecgonine (a metabolite of cocaine)" in his system.

UKAD's ruling said Lamb admitted the offence claiming he had taken cocaine in the early hours of 9 December.

This was the day before a Welsh Premier League match between Rhyl and Newtown when a doping control officer took a sample from Lamb.

The ruling added that the levels of the drug in his system tallied with his explanation.

Lamb will not be able to take part in any sport until 9 December 2018.

UKAD Chief Executive Nicole Sapstead said: "All athletes adhere to the principle of strict liability. No matter what the circumstances, they are solely responsible for any prohibited substance found in their system."

Lamb has previously played for other Welsh clubs including Bangor City, The New Saints and Aberystwyth.