Linfield and Crusaders learn Scottish Challenge Cup opponents

Crusaders were the first Irish League side to play in the Scottish Challenge Cup when they lost to Livingston

Irish Premiership champions Linfield have been drawn away to Albion Rovers or Spartans in the second round of the Scottish Challenge Cup.

Albion beat Edinburgh-based Lowland League side Spartans on penalties in the first round but could be eliminated for fielding an ineligible player.

Crusaders will be at home to Motherwell's Under-20s side who beat Queen's Park on Wednesday.

Two teams from the Republic of Ireland are participating for the first time.

Bray Wanderers will travel to Elgin City while Sligo Rovers have home advantage against Falkirk.

The matches are scheduled for 2/3 September.

This is the second season in which two clubs from Northern Ireland and two from Wales are taking part in the competition which involves clubs from the Scottish Championship and Leagues One and Two as well as teams from the Highland and Lowland Leagues.

Last year Crusaders lost 2-1 to Livingston while Linfield were beaten 2-0 at Queen of the South.

The competition was won by Dundee United who beat St Mirren in the final in March.

See the full draw for the second round of the Scottish Challenge Cup