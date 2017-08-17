Nigeria Olympic star Sadiq Umar loaned to Torino

Nigeria Olympic striker Sadiq Umar has played just six times for AS Roma, who have loaned him to Bologna and now Torino

Italian Serie A side Torino have signed Nigeria Olympic striker Sadiq Umar on a season-long loan deal.

The lanky forward arrives from rivals AS Roma, whom he joined in July 2015 from second tier side Spezia Calcio.

Torino have the option to sign Umar, 20, permanently at the end of the loan period.

"I'm very happy to join Torino and I thank the club for having confidence in me," Umar told the club's official website.

"For a young player it is important to know people have faith in my ability, I will give it my all and take advantage of this great opportunity."

Umar has made six appearances for AS Roma, scoring two goals.

He spent last season on loan at Bologna but failed to score in seven Serie A appearances for the club.

Umar, who is still awaiting a senior debut for his country, starred at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio scoring four goals to help Nigeria win a bronze medal.