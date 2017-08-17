Three players commit their long-term futures to the Seagulls

Lewis Dunk, who played in Albion's opening Premier League against Manchester City, is the longest-serving member of the squad

Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy and Anthony Knockaert have signed new long-term deals with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Defender Dunk and French winger Knockaert, both 25, have signed five-year contracts with the Seagulls to keep them at the club until June 2022.

Republic of Ireland defender Duffy, 25, has signed a four-year deal.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton said the trio had "earned the deals" and he expects the trio to "excel in the Premier League" following promotion.

Dunk made his first-team debut in 2011 and the new deal will see him through more than a decade as a professional with the club.

The Englishman was joined in defence last season by Duffy, who was signed for an undisclosed fee that was widely reported as a transfer record for the Seagulls.

Knockaert, who moved from Standard Liege in January 2016 and has scored 20 goals in 65 league games, had extended his contract with the club in March.