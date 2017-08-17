Max Gradel: Bournemouth winger joins French club Toulouse on loan

Max Gradel playing for Bournemouth against Manchester City
Max Gradel did not make the starting line-up for any Premier League games for Bournemouth last season

Bournemouth winger Max Gradel has joined French Ligue 1 side Toulouse on loan until the end of the season.

The Ivory Coast international could make his debut for Toulouse against Neymar's Paris St-Germain on Sunday.

Former Leeds United player Gradel, 29, joined the Cherries from French side St Etienne in 2015 and signed a new four-year contract the following year.

In April he told BBC Sport he wanted to leave the club for more first-team football.

He made just 13 appearances last season - and did not start any Premier League games - though he did feature for his country at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired