Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, McClaren, Hearts, Hibs, Man City, Liverpool, Ajax, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd, Astana

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former England manager Steve McClaren has insisted he is still interested in being Hearts head coach after performing a surprise U-turn and snubbing a coaching consultant's role with Maccabi Tel Aviv alongside sporting director Jordi Cruyff. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian are hopeful of signing Manchester City winger Brandon Barker, the 20-year-old who helped Breda win promotion to the Dutch top flight last season, on a season-long loan. (Scottish Sun)

Ajax Cape Town have confirmed Celtic's interest in Rivaldo Coetzee and, while they say they would not stand in the way of the defender joining the Scottish champions, stress there has not been a firm bid for the 20-year-old who is also interesting Belgians Oostende and Danish club Brondby. (Daily Record)

After watching Leigh Griffiths star in Celtic's 5-0 hammering on Astana in their Champions League play-off, former England striker Chris Sutton said that the Scotland striker would "stroll it" in the Premier League. (Scottish Sun)

Striker Leigh Griffiths says Celtic did their talking on the pitch and silenced Astana's loudmouths after the Kazakhs said they were seeking revenge for last season's Champions League qualifying defeat by the Glasgow side. (The Herald)

Former Liverpool youth coach Michael Beale reckons Jordan Rossiter would be part of Jurgen Klopp's first-team squad at Anfield had the 20-year-old midfielder not joined Rangers last summer. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes knew Stevie May, the striker signed from Preston North End, had the bravery to reach the top after he volunteered for a vital Youth Cup penalty at the age of 14 while they were both with St Johnstone. (Daily Record)

Harvey Dailly, son of former Scotland utility man Christian, joined a select Dundee United club of father and son combinations to have played for Dundee United when he made his debut against Cowdenbeath on Tuesday. (The Courier)

Hearts striker Isma Goncalves will plead his case in person at Hampden Park on Thursday morning as the Hearts striker bids to have his red card against Kilmarnock quashed to ensure he is free to face Rangers. (Deadline News)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish golfer Paul Lawrie will have to overcome both a foot injury and his former Ryder Cup partner Peter Hanson to reach the second round of his own event, the Paul Lawrie Match Play, at Archerfield Links in Germany. (The National)