Football transfer gossip: Rose, Coutinho, Sanchez, Van Dijk

Transfer news

Tottenham are not expected to entertain offers from Chelsea for full-back Danny Rose, 27, with the Blues ready to double his salary. (Evening Standard)

Daniel Levy, the Tottenham chairman, says midfielder Dele Alli, 21, would not be sold even for £150m, with Barcelona and Manchester City both interested. (Sun)

Barcelona have offered Liverpool £118m for 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho. (Goal.com, in Spanish)

Barcelona are a step closer to securing a deal for Ousmane Dembele, 20, from Borussia Dortmund after the French forward was pictured packing his bags. (Daily Express)

Manchester City have made a £60m bid for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, with Real Madrid also interested in the 28-year-old Chilean. (Don Balon, via Daily Star)

Arsenal have already rejected a £45m bid from City for Sanchez, according to the player's agent Fernando Felicevich. (El Mercurio, via Daily Express)

Arsene Wenger, the Arsenal manager, has told Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24, that he wants him to stay for "a long time", with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United interested in the England winger. (Sun)

Wenger has admitted Sanchez and Oxlade-Chamberlain could both be sold this summer. (Daily Star)

A photo of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in London was posted on Instagram, only to be deleted soon after. The 26-year-old has been linked with Chelsea. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea have not given up on signing Alex Sandro, 26, from Juventus, but are relying on the Brazilian left-back handing in a transfer request. (Evening Standard)

The Blues have made new £73m bid for Sandro, but Juventus have rejected offer. (Calciomercato, via Daily Star)

Everton Ronald Koeman says the club still has business to do before the transfer window closes, despite breaking their transfer record to sign £45m Gylfi Sigurdsson from Swansea. (Guardian)

Manchester United are ready to offer striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, a coaching role as part of their move to re-sign him. (Independent)

Napoli have turned down a £55m bid from Barcelona for Italy's 26-year-old forward Lorenzo Insigne. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via IB Times)

Tottenham are lining up a £27m bid for Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez. The 23-year-old Spaniard looked to be heading to Italian side Napoli. (Mundo Deportivo, via Metro)

Chelsea pulled out of a deal for Paris St-Germain's Polish midfielder Grzegorz Krychowia, 27, because PSG were too busy handling the arrival of Neymar from Barcelona. (L'Equipe, via Daily Express)

Brazilian defender Gabriel is set to join Valencia from Arsenal in a £10m deal. Gabriel, 26, joined the Gunners for £15m in January 2015. (Daily Mirror)

Watford are close to agreeing a season-long loan deal for Benfica's Peruvian 26-year-old winger Andre Carrillo. (Daily Mirror)

Leeds' New Zealand striker Chris Wood, 25, fears his club's demand of a £20m fee could stop a dream move to Burnley. (Daily Star)

Sheffield Wednesday will reject a second bid from Leicester City for forward George Hirst. The 18-year-old is the son of former England striker David Hirst. (Sheffield Star)

West Brom have no intention of selling Nacer Chadli, but are lining up a replacement in case Swansea make an offer too good to refuse for the 28-year-old Belgian winger. (Birmingham Mail)

The back pages

Meanwhile...

Diego Costa could be sued by Chelsea if he ignores their requests to return to training. (Daily Telegraph)

Paris St-Germain's new world-record £198m signing Neymar has hired a UFC fighter as his personal bodyguard. (Sun)

Manchester United are among a number of clubs to have expressed reservations about a proposal to close the transfer window before the start of the season. (Daily Telegraph)

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has three games to save his job. (Daily Star)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has sent a letter (with marriage advice) to a lifelong Spurs fan before his wedding day. (Daily Mail)

Former England and Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has revealed on Twitter that he has been asked to go on reality television show 'I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!' ...

Could Jamie Carragher be a future King of the Jungle?

Best of Wednesday's transfer news

Chelsea are lining up a £50m move to sign Tottenham Hotspur and England full-back Danny Rose, 27, after the player angered Spurs by criticising the club's transfer and wage policies. (Sun)

Spurs have reached an agreement with Paris St-Germain defender Serge Aurier, 24, who was a target for Manchester United. (L'Equipe, via IB Times)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says the club will resist any bids for forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, and Oxlade-Chamberlain and expects them to honour the final year of their contracts. (Daily Mirror)

Gunners and England midfielder Jack Wilshere, 25, is wanted by Championship side Aston Villa. Wilshere has one year left on his Arsenal contract. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool want Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 29, included in negotiations with the Spanish giants over playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 25. (Diario Gol, via Daily Express)