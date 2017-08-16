Gossip back pages - Thursday 17 August

Wednesday's Metro
Thursday's Metro back page focuses on the futures of Alexis Sanchez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain...
Thursday's Star Sport
...as does the Daily Star, which also reports that Steve Bruce faces the exit at Aston Villa
Thursday's Express
The Daily Express suggests that Sanchez could leave Arsenal this month
Thursday's Independent Sport
The Independent focuses on Southampton's insistence that Virgil van Dijk will not leave the club before the transfer window shuts on 31 August
Thursday's Mirror Sport
The Daily Mirror brings together the Oxlade-Chamberlain and Van Dijk stories...
Thursday's Sun Sport
...while in the Sun, Tottenham's Dele Alli is the player cited as not for sale
Thursday's Times Sport
Manchester City's surprise bid for Jonny Evans is the Times' main sport story...
Thursday's Telegraph Sport
...and the Daily Telegraph's sports pullout, while dominated by cricket, also focuses on the Evans bid, as well as featuring an interview with referee Ryan Atkin

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired