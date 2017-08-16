Gossip back pages - Thursday 17 August 16 Aug From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/40956869 Read more about sharing. Thursday's Metro back page focuses on the futures of Alexis Sanchez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain... ...as does the Daily Star, which also reports that Steve Bruce faces the exit at Aston Villa The Daily Express suggests that Sanchez could leave Arsenal this month The Independent focuses on Southampton's insistence that Virgil van Dijk will not leave the club before the transfer window shuts on 31 August The Daily Mirror brings together the Oxlade-Chamberlain and Van Dijk stories... ...while in the Sun, Tottenham's Dele Alli is the player cited as not for sale Manchester City's surprise bid for Jonny Evans is the Times' main sport story... ...and the Daily Telegraph's sports pullout, while dominated by cricket, also focuses on the Evans bid, as well as featuring an interview with referee Ryan Atkin