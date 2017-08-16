Joel Cooper: Glenavon midfielder leaves club to head on US scholarship

Joel Cooper joined Glenavon from Ballyclare Comrades in July 2015

Northern Ireland Under-21 player Joel Cooper has left Glenavon as he is heading to the USA on a scholarship.

Cooper said his goodbyes to his Glenavon team-mates at Tuesday's Premiership match against Ballinamallard at Mourneview Park.

"I'll be heading off to take up a two and a half year soccer scholarship and study for a degree at the University of New Hampshire," said Cooper.

"It's an opportunity I can't really turn down at this stage."

Speaking to Glenavon's website, Cooper added: "I hope to get selected for the College team which is the top division of college soccer in the States and the University has a few affiliated teams from the MLS."

Cooper thanked Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton and chairman Adrian Teer for their support since moving from Ballyclare Comrades in July 2015.

"The club took a risk on me when they signed me a couple of years ago so I've a lot to thank everybody at the club for.

"I've some great memories and of course winning the Irish Cup is the stand-out one for me. I'm sad to see it end but it's a new chapter in my life that I have to take."