Megan Walsh: Yeovil Town Ladies goalkeeper signs new deal at WSL 1 club

Megan Walsh
Megan Walsh is representing Great Britain at the World University Games during August

Yeovil Town Ladies goalkeeper Megan Walsh has signed a new contract with the Women's Super League One club.

The 22-year-old, who joined on a short-term deal in May after Notts County Ladies' liquidation in April, has agreed to stay for the 2017-18 season.

The England Under-23 keeper played six times during the WSL 1 Spring Series.

"This is another signing to show we're here to compete and challenge, not just take part in the winter," Yeovil boss Jamie Sherwood told the club website.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired