Megan Walsh: Yeovil Town Ladies goalkeeper signs new deal at WSL 1 club
Yeovil Town Ladies goalkeeper Megan Walsh has signed a new contract with the Women's Super League One club.
The 22-year-old, who joined on a short-term deal in May after Notts County Ladies' liquidation in April, has agreed to stay for the 2017-18 season.
The England Under-23 keeper played six times during the WSL 1 Spring Series.
"This is another signing to show we're here to compete and challenge, not just take part in the winter," Yeovil boss Jamie Sherwood told the club website.