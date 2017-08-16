Europa League - Qualifying Play-offs - 1st Leg
FC Utrecht1Zenit St P0

FC Utrecht v Zenit St Petersburg

Line-ups

FC Utrecht

  • 1Jensen
  • 17KlaiberBooked at 61mins
  • 2van der Maarel
  • 28BraafheidSubstituted forDumicat 89'minutes
  • 15van der MeerSubstituted forTroupéeat 78'minutes
  • 8AyoubBooked at 86mins
  • 22van de Streek
  • 18Emanuelson
  • 10Labyad
  • 11Dessers
  • 7KerkSubstituted forGörtlerat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Dumic
  • 16Marsman
  • 19Ould-Chikh
  • 20Troupée
  • 21Bahebeck
  • 25Velanas
  • 27Görtler

Zenit St P

  • 99Lunev
  • 19Smolnikov
  • 60Ivanovic
  • 30Mammana
  • 4Criscito
  • 21Erokhin
  • 8KranevitterSubstituted forKuzyaevat 84'minutes
  • 5Paredes
  • 9KokorinSubstituted forDzyubaat 89'minutes
  • 11DriussiSubstituted forPolozat 57'minutes
  • 18Zhirkov

Substitutes

  • 1Lodygin
  • 2Anyukov
  • 7Poloz
  • 13Novo Neto
  • 14Kuzyaev
  • 16Noboa
  • 22Dzyuba
Referee:
Slavko Vincic
Attendance:
19,370

Match Stats

Home TeamFC UtrechtAway TeamZenit St P
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 16th August 2017

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fenerbahçe641186213
2Man Utd6402124812
3Feyenoord621337-47
4Zorya Luhansk602428-62

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Apoel Nic640286212
2Olympiakos62227618
3BSC Young Boys62227438
4FC Astana6123511-65

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Saint-Étienne633085312
2Anderlecht6321168811
3Mainz 056231810-29
4FK Qabala6006514-90

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St P6501178915
2AZ Alkmaar6222610-48
3Maccabi Tel-Aviv621379-27
4Dundalk611458-34

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma6330167912
2Astra Giurgiu6222710-38
3Viktoria Plzen6132710-36
4Austria Vienna61231114-35

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk6402139412
2Ath Bilbao63121011-110
3Rapid Vienna613278-16
4Sassuolo6123911-25

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax6420116514
2Celta Vigo623110739
3Standard Liege61418627
4Panathinaikos6015313-101

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shakt Donsk66002151618
2KAA Gent6222913-48
3Sporting Braga6132911-26
4Konyaspor6015212-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Schalke650193615
2FK Krasnodar62138807
3FC RB Salzb62136607
4Nice6204511-66

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fiorentina6411156913
2PAOK Salonika631276110
3FK Qarabag6213712-57
4Slovan Liberec6114712-54

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sparta Prague640286212
2Hapoel Be'er Sheva62226608
3Southampton62226428
4Inter Milan6204711-46

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Osmanlispor6312107310
2Villarreal62319819
3FC Zürich613257-26
4Steaua Buc613257-26
