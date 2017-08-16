Jordan Rossiter: Rangers midfielder delighted to be back to full fitness

Jordan Rossiter missed all-but three games of his first season at Rangers

Jordan Rossiter says he is fitter than ever having returned to the Rangers squad after an injury-plagued season.

The midfielder moved to Ibrox in the summer of 2016 but broke down in the third game of last season and missed the rest of the campaign.

He believes his injury problems are now, however, finally behind him.

"I feel 100% fit, I am feeling confident in my body and this is probably the best I have ever felt in my career," he told Rangers TV.

"I don't know where to start with what my injury was to be honest. It started in my calf, I was getting little niggles in my calf.

'I feel like it is my first season here'

"The physios Stevie Walker, Kev Maclellan last year and now Alex McQueen have been absolutely first class along with the sports science guys and Disco (Davie Lavery - club masseur).

"They found the route of the problem and hopefully it is all sorted now."

Rossiter came through the ranks at Liverpool, playing a handful of top-team games for the Reds before opting to move north.

And he is delighted to have already made three appearances for the Ibrox men this season.

"It is an unbelievable feeling to be back out playing football, it has been a real frustration for me that first season," the 20-year-old added.

The sending off of Ryan Jack against Hibernian could lead to more game time for Rossiter

"Yeah it was tough, but it is easy to say things are tough, there are a lot tougher situations happening right now in the world so I can't really complain. It is just great to be back.

"I think no matter where you are living, you're a footballer and you just want to play football. You want to get minutes, you want to play games and you want to train every day."

Having featured in the Europa League qualifiers and the League Cup, Rossiter is now targeting some Premiership action.

"It is a massive season for me, it is up to me to stay fit, I know that now," he said. "I don't want to forget about last season because it is a time I never want to go back to so it is always in my head.

"I feel like it is my first season here if that makes sense, I feel like I need to start again but I can't wait for the challenge and I am feeling up for it.

"I have realised now that there are certain things in the gym you have to do, there are things I've got to do off the pitch in the gym not just out on the field which is going to help me stay fit.

"I have always taken things like that seriously anyway because I know I am maybe not the strongest lad or the fittest lad but more than ever right now it is about looking after my body."