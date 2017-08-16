Martin Canning seeks forward reinforcements for Hamilton Academical

Rakish Bingham has been Martin Canning's main striker in the early part of the season

Hamilton Academical boss Martin Canning hopes to increase his forward options but admits attracting players on loan from England is proving difficult.

Accies claimed their first three points of the season against Dundee on Saturday.

So far this summer, Canning has recruited defender Xavier Tomas and goalkeeper Ryan Fulton.

"We had one or two that we were speaking to that have not come off over the last week or so," said Canning.

Striker Alex D'Acol departed Hamilton during the close season and Rakish Bingham has been leading the line for Canning's side so far this season, supported by Steven Boyd and Louis Longridge.

Eamonn Brophy is another forward option in Canning's squad but has not yet featured this term.

"You get young kids at top teams down south who would rather stay down in England and go on loan in League One or even League Two," Canning added.

"So we have to convince these boys that this is a great platform to come up here. And it is, to go and play at Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Aberdeen, Hearts, they are fantastic stadiums and great experiences to have."