Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona (5-1 agg): Spanish Super Cup success for Zidane's side
Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-0 at the Bernabeu to win the Spanish Super Cup 5-1 on aggregate.
The Spanish and European champions were dominant, even without the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo.
Marco Asensio, who also scored in the 3-1 first-leg win, gave them an early lead with an excellent 25-yard strike.
And Karim Benzema flicked up Marcelo's cross and turned defender Samuel Umtiti to fire home a second with Barcelona rarely looking like coming back.
Real eased off in the second half, with the cup practically wrapped up, and Barca improved slightly as a result, with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez hitting the woodwork.
