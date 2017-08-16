BBC Sport - Everton boss Ronald Koeman: Gylfi Sigurdsson is 'one of the best' in the Premier League

Midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson is 'one of the best' players in the Premier League in his position, says Everton manager Ronald Koeman.

READ MORE: Gylfi Sigurdsson: Everton agree £45m deal for Swansea midfielder

