Britt Assombalonga: Middlesbrough striker happy to score first goals

Britt Assombalonga
Britt Assombalonga scored twice for Middlesbrough in Tuesday's win against Burton Albion

Record-signing Britt Assombalonga was relieved to score his first goals for Middlesbrough against Burton Albion on Tuesday, after a £15m move from Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

Assombalonga failed to score in the defeat by Wolves and win against Sheffield United, but netted both goals in the 2-0 win against the Brewers.

"It's a weight off my shoulders," the 24-year-old told BBC Tees.

"But I was never concerned as I have ability, it never played on my mind."

The fee to sign the ex-Peterborough striker surpassed the £12.7m spent on the 2008 transfer of Heerenveen's Brazil international Afonso Alves, and is second only to the £15.8m sum paid by Wolves to sign Ruben Neves from Porto this summer.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough's next Championship fixture is a visit to Assombalonga's former club Forest at the City Ground, where a hot reception is expected.

"It won't be a pleasant one," the DR Congo-born forward said.

"It's one of those ones, I had a move to another Championship club, it's one of those in football. It's a love-hate relationship. We'll see what happens."

