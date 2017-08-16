Cardiff City: Bluebirds bid for Preston defender Greg Cunningham

Greg Cunningham has made four appearances for Republic of Ireland

Cardiff City have made a bid for Preston North End defender Greg Cunningham.

The 26-year-old left-back could be a replacement for Joe Bennett, who is weighing up an offer from Fulham.

Fulham have met the release clause in Bennett's contract, with the player torn between staying at Cardiff and heading for Craven Cottage.

Republic of Ireland international Cunningham has made more than 50 appearances for Preston.

Bluebirds manager Neil Warnock confirmed after his side's 2-0 win over Sheffield United that Fulham had made an approach for Bennett.

He did not confirm if the release clause had been triggered, but acknowledged: "There is a clause in his contract ... and if they trigger that clause there's not a lot I can do."

Warnock would not confirm if Cardiff had made specific offers for players, but added: "There's a few the media have not mentioned that I've been talking to. You'll just have to wait and see."