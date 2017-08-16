Ghana's Kevin-Prince Boateng ends contract with Las Palmas

Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng
Former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has scored in the top divisions in England, Italy, Germany and Spain

Former Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng is once again without a club after ending his contract with Spanish club Las Palmas by mutual consent.

Las Palmas cited "irreversible personal reasons" for the decision.

The 30-year-old had a contract with the La Liga side until 2020 after signing for them a year ago following a six-month absence from the sport after leaving Italy's AC Milan.

He scored 10 goals in 28 appearances at Las Palmas including one on his debut.

Boateng has previously played for Hertha Berlin, Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, Portsmouth, Milan, twice, and Schalke.

