BBC Sport - Virgil van Dijk: Southampton will not sell defender - Ralph Krueger

Van Dijk will not be sold - Krueger

Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger reiterates to BBC Radio Solent that defender Virgil Van Dijk will not be sold in the summer transfer window.

The Netherlands international has requested a move away from the Premier League club, but Krueger says Van Dijk is a part of Southampton's plan to progress by keeping continuity and stability within the squad.

