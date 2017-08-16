Jordan Green: Yeovil Town sign Bournemouth forward on free transfer

From the section

Jordan Green had been with Bournemouth since 2015, having signed after a successful trial

League Two club Yeovil Town have signed versatile forward Jordan Green on a free transfer from Bournemouth.

The 22-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the Huish Park outfit.

He made 10 league appearances during a loan spell at Newport County last season, but has not played in a senior match for the Premier League Cherries.

"Jordan has the potential to reach a very high standard," Yeovil boss Darren Way told the club website. "He's quick, clever and difficult to mark."

