Milan Djuric: Bristol City striker sidelined by groin surgery
- From the section Football
Bristol City striker Milan Djuric has been sidelined for at least two months following groin surgery on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina international joined the Robins from Italian club Cesena in January.
Bristol City are also without sidelined forward Matty Taylor, but the ex-Bristol Rovers man is nearing a return.
"Milan is going to be out for a while. He's had a release procedure to let out his tendon a little bit," head coach Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol.
"We are in the market (for an additional striker), people know that. But we work with what we've got."