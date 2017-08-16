Milan Djuric: Bristol City striker sidelined by groin surgery

Milan Djuric
Milan Djuric scored once for Bristol City in the second half of the 2016-17 season

Bristol City striker Milan Djuric has been sidelined for at least two months following groin surgery on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina international joined the Robins from Italian club Cesena in January.

Bristol City are also without sidelined forward Matty Taylor, but the ex-Bristol Rovers man is nearing a return.

"Milan is going to be out for a while. He's had a release procedure to let out his tendon a little bit," head coach Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol.

"We are in the market (for an additional striker), people know that. But we work with what we've got."

