Mark Warburton: Nottingham Forest boss will not risk disrupting team unity

Former Rangers boss Mark Warburton is in his first full season as Nottingham Forest manager

Manager Mark Warburton insists he will not risk ruining the team spirit at Nottingham Forest by bringing in players on huge wages.

The Reds, who lost 2-1 to Barnsley on Tuesday after winning their first two Championship games of the season, have signed six players so far this summer.

Warburton, 54, said the club are "working tirelessly" to sign "one or two more as quickly as possible".

"But only players that add value and quality," he told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"There is no point in just adding numbers to the squad. A lot of work is going on and we are very close."

Jason Cummings, Barrie McKay, Daryl Murphy, Tendayi Darikwa, Andreas Bouchalakis and Kieran Dowell have all joined during the close season.

"There are really good guys here and I am a big fan of the squad being treated fairly," Warburton said.

"Some guys gave astronomical wage demands - that's the nature of the game and I understand that. But we will not break the harmony and the unity in the dressing room for the sake of one player.

"The fans can be reassured that there is no lack of support. We have come so close on three but we have to do the right thing by the club and we are not going to break structures unnecessarily."