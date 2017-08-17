Brighton & Hove Albion must add pace to Premier League squad - Micky Adams

Micky Adams led Brighton to the Division Three title in 2001

Brighton will need to add pace up front and strengthen their defence to compete in the Premier League, according to former manager Micky Adams.

The Seagulls lost 2-0 to Manchester City in their opening game on Saturday.

"Chances were few and far between and they were feeding off scraps. A little bit of pace is needed," Adams told BBC Sussex's Albion Unlimited programme.

"I don't want to be critical but the centre of defence needs looking at as well."

Brighton signed Colombia international winger Jose Izquierdo for a club-record fee on Wednesday.

Chris Hughton's team next face another of Adams' former sides, Leicester City, and he believes former Foxes winger Anthony Knockaert - who signed a new long-term contract on Thursday - is crucial to Albion's success.

"I think his creativity is going to be vital to the team going forward," Adams, 55, said.

"You're going to have to open up teams somewhere down the line. I would say a little injection of pace either out wide or down the middle could be the key to Brighton doing well this season.

"I saw Pep Guardiola on Saturday push his three central defenders right on top of Brighton's two central strikers because he knew there was nothing that was going to hurt them in behind."