Alex Bruce: Bury defender open minded over length of stay at League One club

Alex Bruce made 104 appearances for Hull City between 2012 and 2017

Bury defender Alex Bruce says he is not "thinking too far ahead" after joining the club on non-contract terms.

The 32-year-old joined the Shakers on Sunday and scored on his debut in their 4-1 defeat away at Wigan Athletic.

"I'm taking it week by week. I want to do well. If something develops longer term, we'll see what happens," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"Everyone knows I'm on a week-to-week contract but we'll have to play it by ear and see what happens."

The former Hull City centre-back continued: "I'm not thinking too far ahead. When you get to my age, and you've been out for a long time, you've just got to enjoy your football."

Bruce was released by the Tigers at the end of last season after five years at the KCOM Stadium and he almost signed for another Greater Manchester club.

"I trained with Bolton Wanderers and it was going really well. Everybody knows they're under a transfer embargo so I spoke to [Bolton boss] Phil Parkinson who explained the embargo restricted the amount of players he could bring in," he added.

"He was very honest in the fact that there was nothing happening there and now I've come in to Bury and kicked on from there."