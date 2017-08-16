Scott Quigley: Blackpool sign forward from The New Saints

Scott Quigley (right) scored three goals in the preliminary rounds of the Champions League this season

Blackpool have signed forward Scott Quigley from Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints on a two-year deal with the option of a further year.

The 24-year-old has won every major Welsh honour during his time with the Saints and joins for a fee of £35,000 which could rise to £50,000.

Quigley scored eight goals last term as they won a sixth consecutive WPL title.

"I'm 24 and it's about time I made the step into the English system. I'm glad to have the opportunity," Quigley said.

