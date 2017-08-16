BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Carrick Rangers and Ballymena United earn first points of season
Carrick and Ballymena earn first points of season
- From the section Football
Carrick Rangers and Ballymena United both pick up their first points of the season after a 1-1 draw in the Irish Premiership at Taylor's Avenue.
After a goal-less first half, Ballymena took the lead through a Denver Gage own goal, but Andrew Mooney levelled for the home side.
Ben Roy passed up a great opportunity to secure maximum points for Carrick when he missed the target from the penalty spot.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired