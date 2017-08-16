Nick Blackman: Derby striker in talks over loan move to Maccabi Tel Aviv

Nick Blackman has scored one goal in a total of 29 appearances for Derby

Derby County striker Nick Blackman is in talks about a loan move to Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The 27-year-old has not featured this season and has only started 12 games since joining from Reading on a three-and-a-half-year deal in January 2016.

Boss Gary Rowett told BBC Radio Derby: "We feel we need to get Nick playing some football for his own sanity.

"We will see what happens. He has only gone to speak to them and it might be that he doesn't want to go there."

Blackman's chances or playing look even more remote following the signing of winger Tom Lawrence from Leicester City.

Lawrence, 23, joined for an initial £5m fee on Tuesday and will be available to make his debut on Saturday when Derby are away against Bolton Wanderers.

The Wales international scored 11 goals in 36 games during a loan spell at fellow Championship side Ipswich in 2016-17.

Rowett added: "We have brought in one of the most attacking and exciting wingers in the division last season.

"We hope he can replicate that for us, not just this season but for seasons to come.

"Leicester didn't want to sell him but the fact Tom showed such a desire to come here and play some regular football tells a little bit about his character."

