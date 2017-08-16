Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Motherwell, Robert Snodgrass

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hull City are weighing up a move for Motherwell midfielder Chris Cadden. (Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers attributes the dip in confidence experienced by Stuart Armstrong to his failure to agree a contract extension and suggests the midfielder has been poorly advised by his representatives. (Herald, subscription required)

Ex-Celtic striker Chris Sutton says he has it "on good authority" that Patrick Roberts will re-join the club this summer from Manchester City. (Daily Record)

Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, under contract until 2019, is set to hold talks with Rangers as boss Pedro Caixinha aims to reward the Nottingham Forest target with an improved deal. (Sun)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes issues a passionate plea for everyone to get behind the club's £50m stadium and training complex plan. (Sun)

Rangers fans are to petition chairman Dave King to introduce safe standing in the Copland Road stand at Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Playing midfielder Nir Bitton in central defence is no risk at all, says Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers as he prepares for this evening's Champions League play-off first-leg against Astana. (Scotsman)

Bitton has been drafted into defence after injuries to Erik Sviatchenko and Dedryck Boyata

And Rodgers reckons his nerveless Celtic side are ready to show Astana just how much they have matured since meeting in last year's Champions League qualifiers. (Daily Mail)

A return to Ibrox this weekend won't faze Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty, says former Rangers team-mate Kevin Thomson. (Daily Record)

Top flight referees John Beaton and Craig Thomson will drop into the Championship this weekend after receiving flak for dishing out red cards at Ibrox and McDiarmid Park, respectively. (Sun)

Former Rangers forward Nacho Novo, 38, has applied for the vacant manager position at Airdrieonians. (Scotsman)

Inverness Caley Thistle boss John Robertson had no plans to resume his management career but is delighted he took up the chance of a return to the relegated Highlanders. (Sun)

West Ham are willing to sell on Robert Snodgrass less than a year after the Scotland midfielder joined them for a £10m transfer fee. (Daily Mail, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland's badminton star Kirsty Gilmour is relishing a home world championships, with Glasgow hosting the action from 21-27 August. (Scotsman)