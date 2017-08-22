EFL Cup
Huddersfield19:45Rotherham
Venue: John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United

Laurent Depoitre
Belgium international Laurent Depoitre, right, could make his first competitive start for Huddersfield

Huddersfield boss David Wagner is set to rotate his squad for the Premier League newcomers' EFL Cup second-round match against Rotherham.

Summer signings Laurent Depoitre and Scott Malone have not featured for the Terriers in the top flight so far and could play against the League One side.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne is also planning sweeping changes.

Warne has almost a full squad available with only striker Jerry Yates out with a foot injury.

