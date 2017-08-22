EFL Cup
Blackburn19:45Burnley
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Burnley

Chris Wood
Striker Chris Wood joined Burnley from Leeds United this week

    Bradley Dack has joined Blackburn's injured list and will miss the Lancashire derby at Ewood Park.

    Dack has a hamstring injury and Scott Wharton (ankle), Ryan Nyambe (knee) and Darragh Lenihan (foot) are also out.

    Burnley's record signing Chris Wood is available to make his debut following his move from Leeds.

    Clarets boss Sean Dyche is likely to make changes, with Charlie Taylor, Jonathan Walters and Ashley Westwood among those in contention to play.

