Cheltenham Town v West Ham United

West Ham have lost their opening two Premier League fixtures

Midfielder Kevin Dawson could make his first Cheltenham start against West Ham in their EFL Cup second-round tie.

Dawson joined the League Two side from Yeovil in the summer but his debut was delayed following a thigh injury.

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic is unlikely to risk winger Michail Antonio after his recent return from a hamstring operation.

Austria forward Marko Arnautovic is suspended for the game while defender Winston Reid (calf) is a doubt.