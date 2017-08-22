Cheltenham Town v West Ham United
Midfielder Kevin Dawson could make his first Cheltenham start against West Ham in their EFL Cup second-round tie.
Dawson joined the League Two side from Yeovil in the summer but his debut was delayed following a thigh injury.
West Ham boss Slaven Bilic is unlikely to risk winger Michail Antonio after his recent return from a hamstring operation.
Austria forward Marko Arnautovic is suspended for the game while defender Winston Reid (calf) is a doubt.