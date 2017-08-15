BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Crusaders hit five against Warrenpoint

Crusaders hit five against Warrenpoint

Five Crusaders players get on the score sheet as Crusaders beat Warrenpoint Town at Seaview.

Jordan Owens, Paul Heatley, Jordan Forsythe and Gavin Whyte netted in the first half with Michael Carvill completing the 5-0 victory after the interval.

After two matches, Crusades are top of the Irish Premiership on goal difference with four other teams also on the maximum six points.

Top videos

Video

Crusaders hit five against Warrenpoint

Video

Bates hits first ever Super League century

Video

'Samba cricket' - Viljoen's silky footwork to run out Richardson

Video

Reece's 66 helps Derbyshire beat Durham

Video

'Who else?' Watch Bates' brilliant catch

Video

Witness the 'magic powers' of Sol Campbell

Video

Premier League's 25 years in five haircuts

Video

'This will be Conte's last season at Chelsea, whatever happens'

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Bolt says final goodbye to athletics

Video

Oosthuizen, Stenson & Thomas in best shots from final round

  • From the section Golf
Video

GB women claim silver in 4x400m final

Video

Tottenham stars don't deserve more money - Shearer

Video

Oosthuizen sinks sensational chip for eagle

  • From the section Golf

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired