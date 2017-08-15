BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Foley hat-trick as Glenavon see off Mallards
Foley hat-trick as Glenavon see off Mallards
- From the section Football
Adam Foley scores a hat-trick in the second half as Glenavon run out 6-2 winners over Ballinamallard United.
Andrew Mitchell bagged two with Rhys Marshall netting the other.
Ryan Curran gave Ballinamallard the lead with the penalty and scored again in the second half.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired