BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Glentoran secure home win over Dungannon Swifts
Glens seal home victory over Dungannon
- From the section Football
Second-half goals by John McGuigan and Curtis Allen clinch a 2-0 home win for Glentoran against Dungannon Swifts.
It was a third goal of the new season for striker Allen who netted both in Glentoran's opening 2-1 win at Ballinamallard.
Glentoran are on the maximum six points with the Swifts still seeking their first of the campaign.
