Steve Bruce: Aston Villa boss says he is 'right man' to turn club's poor form around

John Terry joined Aston Villa on a one-year deal in the summer but has yet to see his new side win a league game

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce has said his side have had "an awful" start to the season, but is hopeful he will be given the chance to turn it around.

The Villains slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Reading on Tuesday and have just one point from their opening three games.

"I am the right man for the job, my record in the Championship tells me that," said Bruce.

"I'm under no illusion, we're judged by results. Hopefully I'm given the time to do that and turn it round."

He added: "Give me until the end of the window. We've had an awful start, that's all it is. I'm not going to beat myself up about it because there's still a long, long way to go."

Bruce, appointed as Roberto di Matteo's successor in October 2016, has won promotion to the top flight four times in his managerial career.

Villa have won just four of 43 away league games since beating Bournemouth in the Premier League on the opening day of the 2015-16 season.

Their poor record continued on Tuesday after Glenn Whelan's own goal and a Mo Barrow strike meant that Conor Hourihane's late goal was merely a consolation for the visitors.

The display, four days after a 3-0 defeat at Cardiff City, was met with an angry reaction by the travelling Villa fans and Bruce said their response was understandable.

"The results aren't what the fans expect and rightly so," he said. "I can understand their frustration, they pay their hard-earned money to see their team perform.

"I understand the booing, but my message to the fans is I've been here before and done it with other clubs in this division.

"Whether or not I'm given that time to do so is not for me to answer, but I sincerely hope so."