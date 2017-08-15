BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Coleraine clinch fine win over Cliftonville
Coleraine bag the points against Cliftonville
Josh Carson and Jamie McGonigle are on target as Coleraine see off Cliftonville 2-0 at Ballycastle Road.
Carson fired Coleraine into a 50th-minute lead with McGonigle doubling the Bannsiders' advantage on 63 minutes after latching onto Carson's through ball.
