BBC Sport - Champions Linfield make it two wins from two
Champions Linfield make it two wins from two
- From the section Football
First-half goals by Mark Haughey and Kirk Millar give Linfield a 2-0 win away to Bangor.
Defender Haughey smashed in a 19th-minute opener and midfielder Millar headed in the second in the 28th minute.
That made it two wins from two for the champions and two defeats for Ards.
