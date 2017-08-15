BBC Sport - Champions Linfield make it two wins from two

Champions Linfield make it two wins from two

First-half goals by Mark Haughey and Kirk Millar give Linfield a 2-0 win away to Bangor.

Defender Haughey smashed in a 19th-minute opener and midfielder Millar headed in the second in the 28th minute.

That made it two wins from two for the champions and two defeats for Ards.

