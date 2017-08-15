Richard Money: Norwich City academy boss leaves to pursue management return

Richard Money has previously guided Walsall and Cambridge to promotion as a manager

Richard Money has left his role as Norwich academy boss by mutual consent to try to return to club management.

The 61-year-old joined the Canaries from Atlanta United in December 2016.

Money managed Walsall, Luton Town and Cambridge United between 2006 and 2015 before working for MLS side Atlanta.

"Watching [head coach] Daniel Farke over the past six weeks has rekindled my appetite for management and it's something I'd like to be considered for once more," Money said.